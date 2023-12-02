The Utah Jazz (6-13) are welcoming in the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) for a contest between Northwest Division foes at Delta Center, with a tip-off time of 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-1.5) 220.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-2) 220 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz's -133 scoring differential (being outscored by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 111.7 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 118.7 per contest (25th in the league).

The Trail Blazers put up 104.7 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -123 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 216.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 230.3 combined points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Portland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Trail Blazers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jerami Grant 23.5 -105 22.8 Shaedon Sharpe 17.5 -110 17.3 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -115 13.1

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

