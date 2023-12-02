The Utah Jazz (6-13) are at home in Northwest Division play against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -1.5 221.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played nine games this season that ended with a point total over 221.5 points.

The average over/under for Portland's matchups this season is 216.3, 5.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland is 9-9-0 ATS this season.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (33.3%) in those games.

Portland has a record of 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 13 68.4% 111.7 216.4 118.7 230.3 229.4 Trail Blazers 9 50% 104.7 216.4 111.6 230.3 223.2

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

Three of the Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

This year, Portland is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 104.7 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 118.7 the Jazz give up to opponents.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 9-9 9-9 7-11 Jazz 10-9 2-1 10-9

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Trail Blazers Jazz 104.7 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

