The Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on Saturday (tip at 9:30 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 23.5-point over/under for Grant on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Grant has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -111)

Saturday's over/under for Deandre Ayton is 14.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 13.1.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 16.5-point total set for Shaedon Sharpe on Saturday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Sharpe has picked up 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

