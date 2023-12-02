Jerami Grant, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 2
When the Utah Jazz (6-13) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) play at Delta Center on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, John Collins and Jerami Grant will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers were victorious in their previous game against the Cavaliers, 103-95, on Thursday. Shaedon Sharpe led the way with 29 points, plus 10 boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|29
|10
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Duop Reath
|13
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Jerami Grant
|13
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Grant averages 22.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Deandre Ayton adds 13.1 points per game, plus 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists.
- The Trail Blazers receive 17.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Sharpe.
- Malcolm Brogdon provides the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Walker averages 7.2 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jerami Grant
|22.9
|3.1
|2.6
|1.2
|0.8
|3.1
|Shaedon Sharpe
|15.2
|5.9
|3.7
|1.1
|0.2
|1.6
|Deandre Ayton
|13.2
|8
|1.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0
|Jabari Walker
|9
|5.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.4
|0.8
|Malcolm Brogdon
|9.2
|1.8
|3.9
|0.5
|0.2
|0.9
