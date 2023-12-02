When the Utah Jazz (6-13) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) play at Delta Center on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, John Collins and Jerami Grant will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers were victorious in their previous game against the Cavaliers, 103-95, on Thursday. Shaedon Sharpe led the way with 29 points, plus 10 boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 29 10 5 1 0 4 Duop Reath 13 2 2 1 1 3 Jerami Grant 13 2 3 2 1 3

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant averages 22.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton adds 13.1 points per game, plus 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 17.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Sharpe.

Malcolm Brogdon provides the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.2 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 22.9 3.1 2.6 1.2 0.8 3.1 Shaedon Sharpe 15.2 5.9 3.7 1.1 0.2 1.6 Deandre Ayton 13.2 8 1.7 0.6 0.6 0 Jabari Walker 9 5.8 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.8 Malcolm Brogdon 9.2 1.8 3.9 0.5 0.2 0.9

