If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Washington County, Oregon today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weiser High School at Ontario High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2

1:30 PM MT on December 2 Location: Ontario, OR

Ontario, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 2

2:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherwood High School at Grants Pass High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 2

3:00 PM PT on December 2 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian High School at Mohawk High School