WCC teams will be in action across four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Saint Mary's Gaels playing the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion.

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Mary's Gaels at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Pacific Tigers vs. Temple Owls 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - San Francisco Dons at Washington Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Montana State Bobcats at Portland Pilots 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

