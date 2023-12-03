Sunday's contest between the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) and Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 80-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Baylor, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Ducks head into this game on the heels of a 91-60 loss to Portland on Thursday.

Oregon vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Ducks beat the Grand Canyon Antelopes on the road on November 16 by a score of 64-56.

Oregon has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 65th-most wins.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 122) on November 16

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 173) on November 21

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 205) on November 6

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on November 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (135th in college basketball) and allow 65.2 per outing (212th in college basketball).

