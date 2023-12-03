The Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears put up 26.8 more points per game (92) than the Ducks give up (65.2).

When Baylor totals more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.

When Oregon gives up fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.

The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow defensively.

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Schedule