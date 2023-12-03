The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • Portland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Pilots are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 256th.
  • The Pilots record 20.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Falcons allow (61.3).
  • Portland has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Portland averaged 83.6 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Pilots gave up 2.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than away from home (80.0).
  • Portland drained 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Willamette W 107-84 Chiles Center
11/28/2023 @ Portland State L 75-74 Viking Pavillion
12/1/2023 Wyoming W 81-70 Chiles Center
12/3/2023 Air Force - Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
12/9/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

