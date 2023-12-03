The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

Portland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Pilots are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 256th.

The Pilots record 20.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Falcons allow (61.3).

Portland has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Portland averaged 83.6 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.

At home, the Pilots gave up 2.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than away from home (80.0).

Portland drained 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule