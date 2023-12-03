How to Watch Portland vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Air Force Falcons (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Portland Pilots (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chiles Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Portland vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- Portland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 90th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 256th.
- The Pilots record 20.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Falcons allow (61.3).
- Portland has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Portland averaged 83.6 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Pilots gave up 2.5 fewer points per game (77.5) than away from home (80.0).
- Portland drained 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Willamette
|W 107-84
|Chiles Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-74
|Viking Pavillion
|12/1/2023
|Wyoming
|W 81-70
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.