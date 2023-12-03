Sunday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (5-3) versus the Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Portland vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Portland vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 73, Air Force 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-4.9)

Portland (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots average 81.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per contest (312th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Portland wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 98th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9 per outing.

Portland hits 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (92nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.

The Pilots rank 111th in college basketball by averaging 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 264th in college basketball, allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions.

Portland has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 14.9 (342nd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (259th in college basketball).

