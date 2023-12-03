Portland vs. Air Force December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (3-2) meet the Air Force Falcons (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 17.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Vasilije Vucinic: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Noah Jordan: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Air Force Players to Watch
Portland vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|86th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|27.1
|358th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
