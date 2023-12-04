The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Wennberg in the Kraken-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Wennberg has a goal in three of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in 10 of 25 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has an assist in seven of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

