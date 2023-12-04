Will Brandon Tanev score a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:15 Home L 5-1 10/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 4-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

