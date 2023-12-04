Will Jamie Oleksiak Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 4?
When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jamie Oleksiak find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Oleksiak stats and insights
- Oleksiak has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Oleksiak has no points on the power play.
- Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Oleksiak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|23:15
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:26
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
