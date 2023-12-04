On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jared McCann going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • In 10 of 25 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

