Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. If you're thinking about a wager on McCann against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Jared McCann vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 25 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McCann has a point in 11 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 25 games played.

McCann has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 16 Points 1 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

