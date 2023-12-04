Should you wager on Kailer Yamamoto to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

Yamamoto has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Yamamoto's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:38 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 11:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

