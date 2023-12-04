Kraken vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 4
The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) currently includes two players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken rank 23rd in the NHL with 67 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- It has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.5 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.
Kraken vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-155)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6.5
