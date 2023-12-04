The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, December 4, with the Kraken having dropped four straight games.

The Kraken game against the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 26th in goals against, allowing 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken rank 24th in the league with 67 goals scored (2.7 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 25 7 13 20 10 13 33.3% Vince Dunn 25 3 16 19 14 12 - Eeli Tolvanen 25 6 10 16 10 7 37.5% Jared McCann 25 11 5 16 8 5 53.1% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.5 goals per game (85 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 66 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players