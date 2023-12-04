How to Watch the Kraken vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, December 4, with the Kraken having dropped four straight games.
The Kraken game against the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 26th in goals against, allowing 85 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken rank 24th in the league with 67 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|25
|7
|13
|20
|10
|13
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|25
|3
|16
|19
|14
|12
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|25
|6
|10
|16
|10
|7
|37.5%
|Jared McCann
|25
|11
|5
|16
|8
|5
|53.1%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.5 goals per game (85 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 66 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|24
|7
|13
|20
|18
|12
|55.1%
|Cole Caufield
|24
|7
|12
|19
|8
|10
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|24
|5
|13
|18
|26
|7
|-
|Sean Monahan
|24
|6
|7
|13
|11
|11
|57.1%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
