Kraken vs. Canadiens December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Vince Dunn and Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when the Seattle Kraken meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-155)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
Kraken Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Seattle, Oliver Bjorkstrand has 20 points in 25 games (seven goals, 13 assists).
- Dunn has picked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 16 assists.
- Eeli Tolvanen's 16 points this season are via six goals and 10 assists.
- Joey Daccord (3-4-5) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 20 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games.
- Montreal's Caufield has posted 19 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists.
- This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 18.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-3-0 record this season, with an .886 save percentage (51st in the league). In 5 games, he has 147 saves, and has given up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Kraken vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|29th
|2.68
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|27th
|23rd
|3.4
|Goals Allowed
|3.54
|26th
|18th
|30.4
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|30th
|15th
|20.99%
|Power Play %
|16.85%
|23rd
|23rd
|75.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|26th
