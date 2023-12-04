Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountainside High School at Grant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 4

7:00 PM PT on December 4 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

St Stephens Academy at Portland Christian High School