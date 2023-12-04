Can we anticipate Oliver Bjorkstrand finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

