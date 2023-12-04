The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State Stats Insights

This season, the Beavers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.

In games Oregon State shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Beavers are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 332nd.

The Beavers record 71.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Mustangs give up.

Oregon State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (56.2).

Defensively the Beavers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 away from home.

When playing at home, Oregon State sunk 1.6 fewer treys per game (5.5) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule