The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Beavers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
  • In games Oregon State shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Beavers are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 332nd.
  • The Beavers record 71.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Mustangs give up.
  • Oregon State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (56.2).
  • Defensively the Beavers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Oregon State sunk 1.6 fewer treys per game (5.5) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Baylor L 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 76-51 Barclays Center
11/30/2023 UC Davis W 71-59 Gill Coliseum
12/4/2023 Cal Poly - Gill Coliseum
12/9/2023 Utah Valley - Gill Coliseum
12/17/2023 UTSA - Gill Coliseum

