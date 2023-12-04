How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon State Stats Insights
- This season, the Beavers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
- In games Oregon State shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Beavers are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 332nd.
- The Beavers record 71.6 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Mustangs give up.
- Oregon State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged in road games (56.2).
- Defensively the Beavers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 away from home.
- When playing at home, Oregon State sunk 1.6 fewer treys per game (5.5) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 76-51
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|W 71-59
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
