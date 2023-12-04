The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Cal Poly matchup.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-13.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-13.5) 133.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Oregon State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Beavers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Cal Poly has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, four out of the Mustangs' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 82nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 201st, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, Oregon State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

