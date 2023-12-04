Monday's game features the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) squaring off at Gill Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-66 victory for heavily favored Oregon State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 79, Cal Poly 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-12.4)

Oregon State (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Oregon State has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Cal Poly's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. Both the Beavers and the Mustangs are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers score 71.6 points per game (246th in college basketball) and give up 72.0 (200th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The 33.4 rebounds per game Oregon State averages rank 173rd in the country, and are 1.9 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Oregon State hits 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.9 (295th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Beavers average 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 89.1 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball).

Oregon State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (275th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (130th in college basketball).

