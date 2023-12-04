The Oregon State Beavers (3-1) will play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Bilodeau: 15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Pope: 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dexter Akanno: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Wright: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Josiah Lake: 4.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 60.8 358th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 28.9 319th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 5.5 338th 350th 10.2 Assists 10.3 349th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

