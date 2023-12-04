Oregon State vs. Cal Poly December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-1) will play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Bilodeau: 15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pope: 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Wright: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|60.8
|358th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|10.3
|349th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
