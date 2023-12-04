The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Beavers are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup's point total is 135.5.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -13.5 135.5

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points four times.

Oregon State's contests this year have an average point total of 143.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Beavers have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Oregon State has covered less often than Cal Poly this year, tallying an ATS record of 3-3-0, as opposed to the 4-2-0 mark of Cal Poly.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 4 66.7% 71.6 140.2 72.0 147.1 138.8 Cal Poly 4 66.7% 68.6 140.2 75.1 147.1 133.2

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Beavers record 71.6 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Mustangs allow.

Oregon State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Cal Poly 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Cal Poly 10-7 Home Record 6-11 1-10 Away Record 1-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

