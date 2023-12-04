Can we anticipate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Bellemare has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

