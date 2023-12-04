Tyrese Haliburton will take the court for the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 142-132 loss against the Heat, Haliburton had 44 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Haliburton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.0 28.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists 10.5 11.8 11.9 PRA -- 42.4 44.3 PR -- 30.6 32.4 3PM 3.5 3.9 4.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Haliburton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Celtics

Haliburton is responsible for taking 16.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

He's attempted 8.8 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Conceding 107.4 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Celtics are 11th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 13.2 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 20 6 9 1 0 1 2/23/2023 39 22 1 14 3 2 3 12/21/2022 34 33 3 8 6 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.