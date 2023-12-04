In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Monday, the Penn State Lady Lions and the West Virginia Mountaineers square off at WVU Coliseum.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Physical Education Complex
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch North Florida vs. Coppin State

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Edward Leede Arena
  • Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Dartmouth

Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: WVU Coliseum
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. East Carolina

Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • Location: Syracuse, New York

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Syracuse

  • TV: ACC Network X

Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liberty Arena
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch Towson vs. Liberty

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Charles Koch Arena
  • Location: Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Wichita State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Coliseum
  • Location: Dallas, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. SMU

Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mitchell Center
  • Location: Mobile, Alabama

How to Watch Nicholls vs. South Alabama

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.