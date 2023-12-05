Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Benton County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Philomath, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.