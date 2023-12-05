Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clackamas County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Clackamas Christian at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molalla High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benson Polytechnic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.