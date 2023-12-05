Clackamas County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Clackamas Christian at St. Paul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: St Paul, OR

St Paul, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeridge High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Molalla High School at Sweet Home High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Sweet Home, OR

Sweet Home, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Century High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 5

7:15 PM PT on December 5 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Benson Polytechnic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School