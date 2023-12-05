Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Clatsop County, Oregon is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warrenton High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astoria High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
