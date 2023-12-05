Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Deschutes County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sisters High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherman High School at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Redmond, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madras High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
