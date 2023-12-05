Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Grant County, Oregon today? We have the information below.

Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grant Union High School at Crane Union High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
  • Location: Crane, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

