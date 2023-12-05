Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jackson County, Oregon. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tualatin High School at North Medford High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5
- Location: ce, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.