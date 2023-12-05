Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lane County, Oregon today? We've got what you need.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willamette High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mapleton High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Churchill High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
