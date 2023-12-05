Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Linn County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Philomath, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molalla High School at Sweet Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sweet Home, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
