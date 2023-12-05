There is high school basketball action in Linn County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5

6:45 PM PT on December 5 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Mill City, OR

Mill City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Albany High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Molalla High School at Sweet Home High School