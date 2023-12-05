Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Malheur County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vale High School at Payette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Payette, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Four Rivers Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
