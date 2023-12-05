Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Marion County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McDaniel High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Tigard, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aloha High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clackamas Christian at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warrenton High School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astoria High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Silverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
