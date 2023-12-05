Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Multnomah County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McDaniel High School at Sprague High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at North Salem High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Corbett High School at Delphian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Christian High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Barlow High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 5

7:15 PM PT on December 5 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Christian School at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Troutdale, OR

Troutdale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Catlin Gabel School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Rainier, OR

Rainier, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon Episcopal School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 3A Lewis & Clark

3A Lewis & Clark How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedy High School at Portland Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at De La Salle North Catholic

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston Churchill High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5

7:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Benson Polytechnic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School