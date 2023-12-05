Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Multnomah County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McDaniel High School at Sprague High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corbett High School at Delphian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barlow High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Christian School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catlin Gabel School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon Episcopal School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 3A Lewis & Clark
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedy High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at De La Salle North Catholic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Churchill High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benson Polytechnic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
