Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Washington County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty High School at South Salem High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 5

6:30 PM PT on December 5 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamette High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5

6:45 PM PT on December 5 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tualatin High School at North Medford High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 5

6:45 PM PT on December 5 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Aloha High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5

7:00 PM PT on December 5 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Century High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 5

7:15 PM PT on December 5 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at Valley Catholic High School