Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Yamhill County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nestucca High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corbett High School at Delphian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tillamook High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinnville High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at De La Salle North Catholic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
