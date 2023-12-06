The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 116th.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62.0).
  • Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
  • This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
  • The Mustangs score 9.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.4).
  • SMU has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
  • The Sun Devils gave up 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (68.1).
  • The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.
  • SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Coliseum

