Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lane County, Oregon? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creswell High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Churchill High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crow High School at North Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 6
- Location: Drain, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
