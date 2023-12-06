The Golden State Warriors (9-11) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -10.5 224.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played eight games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.

The average total for Portland's games this season is 217.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland is 9-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Trail Blazers have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +375 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 14 70% 114.8 220 114.5 226.4 227.7 Trail Blazers 8 42.1% 105.2 220 111.9 226.4 222.9

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

Three of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Portland has been better against the spread away (7-5-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up.

Portland is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 9-10 3-1 8-11 Warriors 8-12 0-1 11-9

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Trail Blazers Warriors 105.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 6-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

