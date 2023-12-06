The Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Golden State Warriors (9-11) on Wednesday, December 6 at Chase Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers' most recent outing was a 118-113 overtime loss to the Jazz on Saturday. The Trail Blazers got a team-high 25 points from Shaedon Sharpe in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Ishmail Wainright SF Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf), Chris Paul: Questionable (Leg), Usman Garuba: Questionable (Finger), Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Finger)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

