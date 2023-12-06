The Golden State Warriors (9-11) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) on December 6, 2023 at Chase Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Portland has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 105.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up.

Portland has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 114.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (102.0) than away (107.0), but also concede fewer at home (111.7) than on the road (112.0).

Portland is allowing fewer points at home (111.7 per game) than on the road (112.0).

The Trail Blazers pick up 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (21.4) than on the road (22.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries