Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Golden State Warriors (9-11) and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) at Chase Center features the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Jazz on Saturday, 118-113 in OT. Their top scorer was Shaedon Sharpe with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 25 5 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 25 3 6 2 1 5 Scoot Henderson 17 5 3 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant provides the Trail Blazers 22.1 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Sharpe adds 17.7 points per game, plus 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 12.9 points, 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Trail Blazers get 18.2 points per game from Malcolm Brogdon, plus 4.2 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jabari Walker averages 7.0 points, 4.8 boards and 0.6 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.

Watch Curry, Grant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 21.5 2.9 2.5 1.2 0.8 2.8 Shaedon Sharpe 15.8 6.1 3.7 1.3 0.2 1.6 Deandre Ayton 13.0 8.4 1.7 0.6 0.4 0.0 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 2.1 4.5 0.7 0.3 1.4 Jabari Walker 8.6 6.0 0.8 0.7 0.3 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.