WCC teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Loyola Marymount Lions taking on the Montana Grizzlies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Loyola Marymount Lions at Montana Grizzlies 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pacific Tigers at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!